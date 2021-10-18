National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 40.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.