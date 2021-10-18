National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. National Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of National Instruments worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $41.01 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.