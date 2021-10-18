National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NWLI traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.87. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $781.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

