Natixis Acquires 16,839 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.