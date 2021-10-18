Natixis Sells 74,815 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74,815 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

