Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 2,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 25.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

