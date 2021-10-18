Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $31.78 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021277 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,853,733 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.