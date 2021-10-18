NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 646,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.67 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

