Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.89 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.89 million and $776,792.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005502 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,455,051 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,060 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

