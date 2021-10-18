Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Toast stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

