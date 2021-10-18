Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $502.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

