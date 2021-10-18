Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AVDL stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

