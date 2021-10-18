NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 4.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 56 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $882.04 million and a P/E ratio of 99.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

