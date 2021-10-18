Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 3.3%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 792,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,472,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 39.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

