Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 98947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$108.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz acquired 50,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

