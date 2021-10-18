NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $215,402.78 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00028407 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

