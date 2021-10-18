NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,992 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 227.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.