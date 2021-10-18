Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $624.31. 53,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

