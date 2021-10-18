Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 47,309 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,309 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.91% of Visteon worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

