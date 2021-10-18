Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 90,840 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.32% of Smartsheet worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,363 shares of company stock worth $20,472,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

