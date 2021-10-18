Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of KSU opened at $295.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

