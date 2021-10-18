Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $28,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

