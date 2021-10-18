Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,138,847 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.56% of Antero Midstream worth $27,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 267,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 701.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.35 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

