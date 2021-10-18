Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 143,680 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,680 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $47.95 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

