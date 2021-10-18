Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 289,945 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,945 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of BHP Group worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BBL opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

