Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,583 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Virgin Galactic worth $29,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

NYSE SPCE opened at $20.01 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.