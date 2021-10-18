Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Bilibili worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 277.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 73.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

