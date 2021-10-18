Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.27% of Infinera worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Infinera by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

