Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Textron worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Textron by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 575,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

