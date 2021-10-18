Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,774 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.63% of NETSTREIT worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 50.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.33 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $963.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,433.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

