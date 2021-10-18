Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,680 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.70% of Fluidigm worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fluidigm by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fluidigm by 35.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluidigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluidigm by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

