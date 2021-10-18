Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,156 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iHeartMedia worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

