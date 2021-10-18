Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $177,954,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,252,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $589.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.