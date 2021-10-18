Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of KAR Auction Services worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 330,602 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

