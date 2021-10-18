Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $29.75 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,080 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Kroger worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Barclays raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE KR opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.