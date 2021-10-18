Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $30.04 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Carvana worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $287.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.02. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.