Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $32.66 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,424 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $32,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.95 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

