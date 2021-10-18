Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $34.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,466 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $172.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

