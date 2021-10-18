Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $35.20 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

