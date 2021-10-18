Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Penumbra worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $267.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.99. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

