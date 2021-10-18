Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Repay worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Repay by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

