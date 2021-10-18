Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBD stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

