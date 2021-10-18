Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 107,697 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $68,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

AEO stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

