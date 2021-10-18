Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 4,911 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $149.15 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.