Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,081 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $302.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

