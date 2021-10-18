Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 89,611 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 408,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

