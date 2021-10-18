Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

