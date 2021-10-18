Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,983 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

