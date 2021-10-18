Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.