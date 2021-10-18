Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NYSE:HASI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

